Home States Kerala

Sex abuse case accused remanded for 14 days

The police will submit an application in the court in the coming days seeking custody of the youth for questioning.

Published: 25th March 2019 02:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th March 2019 07:45 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

PALAKKAD: Prakashan of Thattarathil house, who was accused of sexually abusing a girl in the CPM area committee office in Cherpulassery, was produced before the magistrate court in Pattambi court, which remanded him for 14 days.

The police informed the court the investigations are in progress. The police said they would approach the court to seek custody of the youth.

It was on Saturday the arrest of the youth was recorded. The youth was also taken to the district hospital on the same day and blood samples were collected in order to undertake a DNA test.

The accused was sent to the sub jail in Ottappalam. The accused is reported to have told the court he had not sexually abused the girl in the CPM area committee office in Cherpulassery. He claimed he was in love with the girl and it was with mutual consent he had a physical relationship with her.

However, the girl in her 164 statement to the magistrate had reportedly stated she was sexually abused by the accused in the CPM area committee office.

The police will submit an application in the court in the coming days seeking custody of the youth for questioning.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
IPL 2019 Team Analysis: What is Rajasthan Royals' X factor?
IPL 2019 Team Analysis: What is Kings XI Punjab's X factor?
Gallery
A baby elephant and polar bear, who recently made their first public appearance in zoos at Berlin and Leipzig, are now the centre of attraction. (Photo | AP)
Cuteness overload! Polar bear cub, elephant calf attract visitors at German zoos
Nico Schulz's 90th minute winner fired Germany to a dramatic 3-2 victory over the Netherlands in their opening Euro 2020 qualifier on Sunday. (Photo | AP)
Holland vs Germany: Loew's new-look side wins Euro 2020 qualifier 2-3
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp