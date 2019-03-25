Sex abuse case accused remanded for 14 days

By Express News Service

PALAKKAD: Prakashan of Thattarathil house, who was accused of sexually abusing a girl in the CPM area committee office in Cherpulassery, was produced before the magistrate court in Pattambi court, which remanded him for 14 days.

The police informed the court the investigations are in progress. The police said they would approach the court to seek custody of the youth.

It was on Saturday the arrest of the youth was recorded. The youth was also taken to the district hospital on the same day and blood samples were collected in order to undertake a DNA test.

The accused was sent to the sub jail in Ottappalam. The accused is reported to have told the court he had not sexually abused the girl in the CPM area committee office in Cherpulassery. He claimed he was in love with the girl and it was with mutual consent he had a physical relationship with her.

However, the girl in her 164 statement to the magistrate had reportedly stated she was sexually abused by the accused in the CPM area committee office.

The police will submit an application in the court in the coming days seeking custody of the youth for questioning.