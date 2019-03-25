Home States Kerala

Tension continues at Bethel Suloko Church, Perumbavoor

In view of the tense situation in the Church, the Additional District Magistrate had called for a meeting on Sunday afternoon, which yielded no results.

Published: 25th March 2019 02:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th March 2019 07:45 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Bethel Suloko Church, Perumbavoor, witnessed simmering tension for the second day in a row after both the Jacobite and the Orthodox factions refused to back off from the Church premises on Sunday. When the Orthodox faction tried to enter the Church on Saturday morning for conducting the holy mass, the Jacobites prevented their entry by locking themselves up inside the Church. The Orthodox faction, however, occupied the Church portico in retaliation and continued to remain there even as the Jacobites, locked inside, celebrated holy mass twice on Sunday morning.

“Since the Supreme Court ruling was interpreted in favour of us, we wanted to enter the Church for morning prayers. But we were stoutly blocked by the Jacobite faction. We have been sitting here on the Church premises from Saturday morning,” said Orthodox Church spokesperson Fr John Abraham Konat. The Jacobite faction maintained they are the rightful custodians of the Church and the status quo permitting the Orthodox faction to conduct mass every week had been formalised for a quite a while and needed to be honoured.

In view of the tense situation in the Church, the Additional District Magistrate had called for a meeting on Sunday afternoon, which yielded no results.

‘We will boycott election’

Metropolitan of Thumpamon diocese Yuhanon Mar Milithios said following the aversion of the state government towards the Jacobite Church, they will be boycotting the forthcoming election. “During the holy Lent, the state government’s move to close the Kattachira Church was uncalled for. They are showing their aversion and therefore the diocese of Kollam, Niranam and Thumpamon will be boycotting the election this year,” said Mar Milithios.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
IPL 2019 Team Analysis: What is Rajasthan Royals' X factor?
IPL 2019 Team Analysis: What is Kings XI Punjab's X factor?
Gallery
A baby elephant and polar bear, who recently made their first public appearance in zoos at Berlin and Leipzig, are now the centre of attraction. (Photo | AP)
Cuteness overload! Polar bear cub, elephant calf attract visitors at German zoos
Nico Schulz's 90th minute winner fired Germany to a dramatic 3-2 victory over the Netherlands in their opening Euro 2020 qualifier on Sunday. (Photo | AP)
Holland vs Germany: Loew's new-look side wins Euro 2020 qualifier 2-3
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp