Home States Kerala

Two more succumb to Sun-day fury in Kerala

The number of deaths in the state due to sunstroke increased to three this week after two persons died on Sunday alone.

Published: 25th March 2019 07:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th March 2019 07:04 AM   |  A+A-

Summer, Sun Heat

Image used for representational purpose.

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The number of deaths in the state due to sunstroke increased to three this week after two persons died on Sunday alone. A man was found dead in his paddy field at Ayira, near Parassala while another death was reported from Payyannur.

The deceased have been identified as Ayira native Karunakaran, 44, who was a clerk at the Neyyattinkara court, and Karunakaran of Vellorayil in Payyannur. His body was shifted to the Pariyaram Medical College hospital.

In Parassala, Karunakaran was taken to the Parassala Government Hospital after he was found lying in the field around 12 noon, but he was declared brought dead. The doctors reached the conclusion that he collapsed and died to due to sunstroke as they spotted burn marks on his body. The cause of death, however, will be confirmed only after post-mortem examination.

The Pozhiyoor police have registered a case under CrPC Section 174 (unnatural death) in connection with the incident. Karunakaran is survived by wife Sumi and sons Ashique and Abhishek.

With the mercury level rising, the Kerala State Disaster Management Authority (KSDMA) has instructed government departments to adopt necessary measures to prevent heatstroke incidents. The KSDMA has asked the Health Department to instruct doctors, nurses, health workers, Asha workers and officers to be on alert.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Kerala sunstroke death Kerala heatwave Kerala summer

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
IPL 2019 Team Analysis: What is Rajasthan Royals' X factor?
IPL 2019 Team Analysis: What is Kings XI Punjab's X factor?
Gallery
A baby elephant and polar bear, who recently made their first public appearance in zoos at Berlin and Leipzig, are now the centre of attraction. (Photo | AP)
Cuteness overload! Polar bear cub, elephant calf attract visitors at German zoos
Nico Schulz's 90th minute winner fired Germany to a dramatic 3-2 victory over the Netherlands in their opening Euro 2020 qualifier on Sunday. (Photo | AP)
Holland vs Germany: Loew's new-look side wins Euro 2020 qualifier 2-3
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp