Two more succumb to Sun-day fury in Kerala

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The number of deaths in the state due to sunstroke increased to three this week after two persons died on Sunday alone. A man was found dead in his paddy field at Ayira, near Parassala while another death was reported from Payyannur.

The deceased have been identified as Ayira native Karunakaran, 44, who was a clerk at the Neyyattinkara court, and Karunakaran of Vellorayil in Payyannur. His body was shifted to the Pariyaram Medical College hospital.

In Parassala, Karunakaran was taken to the Parassala Government Hospital after he was found lying in the field around 12 noon, but he was declared brought dead. The doctors reached the conclusion that he collapsed and died to due to sunstroke as they spotted burn marks on his body. The cause of death, however, will be confirmed only after post-mortem examination.

The Pozhiyoor police have registered a case under CrPC Section 174 (unnatural death) in connection with the incident. Karunakaran is survived by wife Sumi and sons Ashique and Abhishek.

With the mercury level rising, the Kerala State Disaster Management Authority (KSDMA) has instructed government departments to adopt necessary measures to prevent heatstroke incidents. The KSDMA has asked the Health Department to instruct doctors, nurses, health workers, Asha workers and officers to be on alert.