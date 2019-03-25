Home States Kerala

Wayanad will be a waterloo for Rahul Gandhi: LDF candidate PP Suneer

The CPI leader feels that Rahul Gandhi has lost self-confidence an is afraid of losing in Amethi.

Published: 25th March 2019 05:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th March 2019 05:51 AM   |  A+A-

PP Suneer

PP Suneer, LDF candidate, Wayanad

By Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: Unfazed by Congress president Rahul Gandhi’s proposed candidature in Wayanad, CPI’s P P Suneer, the LDF candidate in Wayanad, termed the move as a “Himalayan blunder” by the Congress. It will be a “Waterloo” for the Congress chief, he said.

“It is clear Rahul Gandhi has lost self-confidence. He is afraid of losing in Amethi. He has given up in the beginning itself. We (LDF) are not afraid of his candidature,” said Suneer.

“Rahul Gandhi has often been projected as the prime ministerial candidate of a prospective alliance supported by secular forces. It is not clear what they intend to do by contesting from Kerala,” he said.
Rahul should make clear which constituency he will give up - Amethi or Wayanad. “Don’t try to fool the people of Kerala as they are more politically conscious than before,” said Suneer.

TAGS
PP Suneer Rahul Gandhi Lok Sabha 2019 elections Lok sabha 2019 polls Lok Sabha Wayanad LDF vs Congress

