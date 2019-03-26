Home States Kerala

36 more suffer sunburn; heat wave alert issued till Thursday

With the state witnessing rising temperature and heat wave conditions, 36 cases of sunburn were reported on Monday.

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM:  With the state witnessing rising temperature and heat wave conditions, 36 cases of sunburn were reported on Monday. The State Disaster Management Authority has warned of an abnormal rise in temperature till March 28. People have been advised to avoid getting exposed to sunlight between 11 am and 3 pm. 

The India Meteorology Department has predicted 3-4 degree celsius rise in the average temperature in the districts of Alappuzha, Kottayam, Palakkad and Kozhikode on March 26. The average temperature will rise by 2-3 degree celsius in these districts on March 27 and 28.

In Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Ernakulam, Thrissur, Malappuram, Kannur and Kasargod, the average temperature will rise by 2-3 degree celsius between March 25 and 28. The Health Department said 36 cases of sunburn were reported on Monday. Kollam and Alappuzha had six victims each, followed by Pathanamthitta (5). The temperature rose to 41 degree in some parts of Palakkad. A woman in Kollam is one of the victims of sunburn.

Health Dept warning
The Health Department has warned the public to seek immediate medical care if they notice symptoms of sunstroke - high temperature, red, hot and dry skin, throbbing headache, dizziness, weak heartbeat.  

