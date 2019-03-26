Home States Kerala

Agencies on the lookout for Keralites in Syria

While Interpol diffusion notices issued against Keralites in Syria are yet to come, agencies expect to track them down with the help of security agencies in Syria. 

Published: 26th March 2019 03:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th March 2019 03:29 AM   |  A+A-

National Investigation Agency, NIA

Photo of National Investigation Agency is used for representational purposes. (File photo | AFP)

By Toby Antony
Express News Service

KOCHI: Close on the heels of the terror group Islamic State losing its last foothold in Syria, agencies in India have commenced measures to track down Indian citizens, including Keralites, who migrated to IS territory and are held back there.

With the Interpol diffusion notices issued against Keralites in Syria pending, agencies expect to track them down with the help of security agencies in Syria. It was last week the last territory held by IS in Syria was liberated. “There is information IS members, including women and children, have been shifted to temporary camps. The Indian Embassy in Damascus is checking with Syrian authorities to trace any Indian national in the camps,” said a Ministry of Home Affairs officer.

The embassy has passed on information to Syrian authorities about people suspected to be working for IS in Syria. It is believed as many as 30 people from Kerala joined IS since 2016 and moved to Syria. “The exact number of persons who joined IS from Kerala is not confirmed. Some were reported dead in recent years. Most of the peeople who joined IS from Kerala were from Kannur and Malappuram,” said the officer. Immigration authorities in various airports and border posts in the region have been alerted. “If Indian nationals are identified in Syria, they would be provided temporary documents from the Indian Embassy and be sent back. After they return, they will face legal action,” said the officer.

The National Investigation Agency (NIA), which is probing IS-related cases in Kerala, is also monitoring the situation abroad. “At present, there has been no communication regarding people who left to Syria from Kerala. However, the situation is grave and IS operatives will be forced to return. There is information eight persons who left from Kerala died in Syria. There is no information regarding the number of Keralites stranded in Syria. With Interpol diffusion notices pending against the missing persons, we will get the information of their detention in other countries,” said sources.

The NIA is investigating two cases initially registered in police stations at Valapattanam in Kannur and Wandoor in Malappuram in which Keralites moved to Syria. Shahanad A V, Abdul Manaf, Shabeer, Suhail, Shafwan, Mohammed Sajil, Mohammed Sameer, Salmanul Daris, Afsal K and Tasleem involved in Valapattanam case are suspected to be in Syria.

Similarly, agencies are also on the lookout for Shaibu Nihar of Thamarassery, Mansoor of Kondotty, Mansoor of Vadakara, Shahnad of Kannur, Fajid Hamsa of Koilandy, Ashraf Moulavi of Vaniyambalam, Safeer Rahman of Perumbavoor and Muhadis of Vaniyambalam involved in Wandoor IS case. Besides, around 30 persons from Kerala are staying at IS-held territory in Afghanistan.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
NIA Islamic State IS Kerala Keralites Syria Indians IS tracked

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Before delivering the ball, the KXIP captain Ashwin paused and nonchalantly removed the bails and appealed for a run-out. (Photo | Twitter/@IPL)
IPL's first Mankading: Right or wrong?
Congress president Rahul Gandhi (Photo | PTI)
Rahul Gandhi's NYAY scheme: Final assault on poverty or folly?
Gallery
After KXIP lost KL Rahul early, Chris Gayle continued his top form and scored 79 runs 47 balls including eight fours and four sixes. (Photo | PTI)
RR vs KXIP: Run-fest marred by run-out controversy
A baby elephant and polar bear, who recently made their first public appearance in zoos at Berlin and Leipzig, are now the centre of attraction. (Photo | AP)
Cuteness overload! Polar bear cub, elephant calf attract visitors at German zoos
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp