BJP core committee meet undecided on Wayanad

The high-powered meeting mainly focused on the functioning of various election-related committees formulated for the smooth conduct of the campaign.

Published: 26th March 2019 01:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th March 2019 09:15 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The BJP core committee which met here on Monday did not decide on the NDA or party candidate for Wayanad seat if Rahul Gandhi decides to contest from there. The meeting decided to finalise the candidate only after the formal announcement on whether or not to field Rahul is made,  BJP sources said.

The high-powered meeting mainly focused on the functioning of various election-related committees formulated for the smooth conduct of the campaign. A senior BJP leader told Express, “The party candidates are all upbeat on the response they get from the field  after the first few days of campaigning.”
Except Shobha Surendran all the other general secretaries K Surendran, M T Ramesh and A N Radhakrishnan were present at the meeting, with Kummanam Rajashekharan - the BJP candidate in the Thiruvananthapuram seat- also present.

Party state chief P S Sreedharan Pillai presided over the meeting in which BJP national executive member and party in-charge for Telangana P K Krishnadas too taking part.It must be noted that the BJP state leadership is chalking out the final strategies regarding the mode of campaign if Rahul  is indeed contesting from Wayanad and a senior party leader told Express  if he contests, the BJP will go in for a highly accelerated mode of campaign in which several national issues will reverberate.

The BJP is banking on RSS’ cadre strength and and the organisation has already lent services of its karyakarthas or office-bearers to effectively monitor the BJP campaign and  make effective interventions whenever needed. 

