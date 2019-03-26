Cops beef up security, launch probe  after suspected Maoists visit Wayanad

By Express News Service

KALPETTA: A four-member armed group, suspected to be Maoists, visited Makkimala near Thalapuzha in the Thavinjal panchayat in the district on Sunday night. According to the police, the group which includes two women, reached Makkimala under Thalapuzha police station limits around 9pm. They reportedly shouted slogans, distributed pamphlets, pasted posters, and vowed to avenge the death of CPI (Maoist) leader C P Jaleel. The group reportedly retreated into the forest after collecting provisions from a shop here.

The police which is yet to identify the group, has launched a probe into the incident and registered a case under the relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), Arms Act and Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act. Police and Thunderbolt commandos have intensified combing operations in the region following the incident. “We are maintaining a strict vigil in the region and the borders,” said a senior police officer.

The latest edition of ‘Kattuthee’, a bulletin published by ‘Kabani Dhalam’ wing of CPI (Maoist), which they distributed to the villagers here, warned retaliating the killing of C P Jaleel. The bulletin alleges a conspiracy between the Police, the Thunderbolt commandos and the resort employees behind the killing of Jaleel and dismissed the magisterial and crime branch investigations into his killing as an eyewash.

C P Jaleel was reportedly killed during a gunfight with the police at a private resort in Lakkidi on the night of March 6. Though the police maintained Maoists first opened fire resulting in the gun battle at Upavan resort that claimed Jaleel’s life, his relatives and Maoist sympathisers had alleged he was shot dead in a fake encounter. Frequent Maoist sightings have been reported in Thalapuzha, Meppadi, Vythiri, Amba, Sugandhagiri areas in Wayanad and Kodenchery, Thiruvambadi and Thamarassery areas in Kozhikode in recent months.

Maoist sighted at Thirunelli

Kalpetta: Locals spotted an eight-member armed Maoist gang near the Forest Inspection Bungalow at Thirunelly here on Monday night. According to police, the gang visited the Forest Inspection Bungalow premises around 7.30 pm and reportedly threatened the watchmen. Police and Thunderbolt commandos have reached the spot and combing operations are underway.