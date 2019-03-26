‘Drink plenty of water to avoid dehydration’

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: People venturing out are advised to carry water bottles and drink frequently to avoid dehydration. Those having ailments should avoid direct exposure to sunlight between 11 am and 3 pm. Coffee and tea may be avoided during daytime and safe water be consumed instead.

Parents and schools are advised to take extra care of children. Schools taking children for tours should ensure they are not exposed to sunlight between 11 am and 3 pm. Food delivery services have been asked to take care of their delivery agents travelling on two-wheelers.

They should be asked to wear appropriate dresses and take rest during journeys. Those working between 11 am and 3 pm like the police, election campaigners and media personnel should use umbrellas and avoid exposure to sunlight. The public have been asked to provide drinking water to police personnel on duty at public places.

Sunburn cases

Kollam 6 ,Pathanamthitta 5,Alappuzha 6,Ernakulam 4,Thrissur 1,Palakkad 3,Malappuram 2

Kozhikode 3,Kannur 4,Kasargod 2,Total 36.