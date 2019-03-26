Flex boards: Case posted for hearing on April 4

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Election Commission of India (ECI) standing counsel Murali Purushothaman submitted that ECI had issued an instruction to avoid the use of plastic, PVC and other disposable materials for election campaigning and for the conduct of an eco-friendly election.

The Bench had earlier directed the deputy directors of panchayats and the regional joint directors of urban affairs to publish their phone numbers, if available, by making suitable notifications and publications, so that any member of the public and the citizenry of the state can approach them whenever a violation was noticed.

The court noted the numbers had not been published yet. It directed the state government to explain why the officers have not published the information for the public and posted the case for hearing on April 4.