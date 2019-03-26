HC issues notices to Centre, state on drug abuse and violence

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The High Court on Monday issued notices to the Centre and State governments in a suo motu initiated case on the basis of a letter pointing out the alarming increase of drug abuse and related violence in the state. A Division Bench headed by the Chief Justice Hrishikesh Roy issued the order.

The court initiated the proceedings based on the letter sent by N Ramachandran, former Kottayam District Police Chief highlighting the issue. According to Ramachandran, various heinous crimes committed under the influence of drugs are on the rise in the state.

The use of drugs was spreading like wildfire among the children, students and youth, of both genders. Under the influence of drugs brutal crimes including murder, acid attack and dousing petrol and setting fire were occurring. Effective measures should be taken to curb the menace, the letter stated.