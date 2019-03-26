Home States Kerala

HSS teachers to boycott valuation next month

The teachers had earlier come out openly against the implementation of the integrated scheme for school education covering pre-school to Class-XII from next academic year, fearing job loss.

Published: 26th March 2019 01:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th March 2019 09:15 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Kerala Higher Secondary Teachers Union (KHSTU) will boycott the valuation of higher secondary examinations scheduled to be held in April as part of the protests against the state government’s move to accept the Khader committee report on unifying school education with the higher secondary section. According to KHSTU, the report is biased and it will create complexities in the existing structure of school education. 

“The state government has not even convened a meeting with us to discuss the implementation of the Khader committee report. The implementation will also cause a sense of insecurity on the jobs of teachers in the higher secondary section,” said O Shoukathali, President, KHSTU said in a statement. 
The union has also decided to reject the education calendar for the coming academic year as the government had prepared it without consulting with them. 

The teachers had earlier come out openly against the implementation of the integrated scheme for school education covering pre-school to Class-XII from next academic year, fearing job loss. Education Minister C Raveendranath had earlier said the integrated scheme would be implemented in all the government and aided schools in the state from the next academic year. The scheme will be implemented as a Centrally-sponsored scheme by the department through a single implementation society.

The Centrally-sponsored scheme will subsume the pre-primary school level, lower primary, upper primary, high school and higher secondary level as part of ensuring equity and inclusion at all levels of school education. The scheme also proposes the integration of high school and higher secondary as a single administration named ‘Secondary’. 

The scheme envisages free and equitable secondary education with effective learning outcomes, irrespective of gender disparities, and vocational training for weaker sections, including persons with disabilities, by 2020.The scheme has been approved by the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs for the period from April 1, 2018, to March 31, 2020.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Before delivering the ball, the KXIP captain Ashwin paused and nonchalantly removed the bails and appealed for a run-out. (Photo | Twitter/@IPL)
IPL's first Mankading: Right or wrong?
Congress president Rahul Gandhi (Photo | PTI)
Rahul Gandhi's NYAY scheme: Final assault on poverty or folly?
Gallery
After KXIP lost KL Rahul early, Chris Gayle continued his top form and scored 79 runs 47 balls including eight fours and four sixes. (Photo | PTI)
RR vs KXIP: Run-fest marred by run-out controversy
A baby elephant and polar bear, who recently made their first public appearance in zoos at Berlin and Leipzig, are now the centre of attraction. (Photo | AP)
Cuteness overload! Polar bear cub, elephant calf attract visitors at German zoos
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp