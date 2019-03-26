Kerala: Foresters capture tiger in Wayanad

K Shiva Kumar By

Express News Service

KALPETTA: A tiger that had recently attacked a forest watcher at Anapanthi near Cheeyambam forest area in the district was captured by the Forest and Wildlife Department officers on Monday. The forest officers had installed two cages to trap the animal in the forest area falling under Chedalath forest range after it attacked a forest watcher on Sunday.

“The tiger was trapped in the cage around 5.30am,” said DFO, Wayanad (South) P Renjithkumar. The animal was later shifted to the Office of the Wayanad Wildlife division warden at Sulthan Bathery where a team of veterinary experts examined it.

The 13-year-old tiger was taken to the Thiruvananthapuram zoo on Monday evening and was escorted by a team of veterinary experts and forest officers, informed the DFO. Multiple sightings of the tiger had triggered panic among villagers in Cheeyambam, Anapanthi and Vandi Kadavu areas in the Soth Wayanad Forest division. The animal had preyed on several domestic animals in the last few days. Shajan, the forest watcher who was grievously injured in the tiger attack on Sunday, is undergoing treatment at Kozhikode Government Medical College hospital.