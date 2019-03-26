Home States Kerala

Kerala: Foresters capture tiger in Wayanad

Earlier, the tiger had attacked a forest watcher at Anapanthi near Cheeyambam forest area in the district.

Published: 26th March 2019 02:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th March 2019 02:43 AM   |  A+A-

Tiger

Image of a tiger used for representation purpose only.

By K Shiva Kumar
Express News Service

KALPETTA: A tiger that had recently attacked a forest watcher at Anapanthi near Cheeyambam forest area in the district was captured by the Forest and Wildlife Department officers on Monday. The forest officers had installed two cages to trap the animal in the forest area falling under Chedalath forest range after it attacked a forest watcher on Sunday. 

“The tiger was trapped in the cage around 5.30am,” said DFO, Wayanad (South) P Renjithkumar. The animal was later shifted to the Office of the Wayanad Wildlife division warden at Sulthan Bathery where a team of veterinary experts examined it.

ALSO READ| Kerala: Safari park planned to rehabilitate stray tigers

The 13-year-old tiger was taken to the Thiruvananthapuram zoo on Monday evening and was escorted by a team of veterinary experts and forest officers, informed the DFO. Multiple sightings of the tiger had triggered panic among villagers in Cheeyambam, Anapanthi and Vandi Kadavu areas in the Soth Wayanad Forest division. The animal had preyed on several domestic animals in the last few days. Shajan, the forest watcher who was grievously injured in the tiger attack on Sunday, is undergoing treatment at Kozhikode Government Medical College hospital. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Wayanad Forest and Wildlife Department Kerala tiger captured Wayanad tiger

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Before delivering the ball, the KXIP captain Ashwin paused and nonchalantly removed the bails and appealed for a run-out. (Photo | Twitter/@IPL)
IPL's first Mankading: Right or wrong?
Congress president Rahul Gandhi (Photo | PTI)
Rahul Gandhi's NYAY scheme: Final assault on poverty or folly?
Gallery
After KXIP lost KL Rahul early, Chris Gayle continued his top form and scored 79 runs 47 balls including eight fours and four sixes. (Photo | PTI)
RR vs KXIP: Run-fest marred by run-out controversy
A baby elephant and polar bear, who recently made their first public appearance in zoos at Berlin and Leipzig, are now the centre of attraction. (Photo | AP)
Cuteness overload! Polar bear cub, elephant calf attract visitors at German zoos
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp