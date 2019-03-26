Kerala's Kodungallur town bids adieu to Christchurch terrorist attack victim Ansi Ali Bava

Home States Kerala

According to her relative, Ansi was there in the mosque for the Friday prayers during the attack and was severely injured and later, she succumbed to her injuries.

Family and relatives offering prayers as Ansi’s mortal remains are kept for public to pay homage in Kodungallur on Monday

By GOPIKA VARRIER 
Express News Service

THRISSUR: The mortal remains of Ansi Ali Bava, who was killed in the Christchurch mosque terrorist attack on March 15 in New Zealand, were brought to her hometown in Kodungallur on Monday. The body was buried at Cheraman Juma  Masjid by noon. The body was handed over to the close relatives of Ansi at Cochin International Airport at around 3 am. Later, it was taken to her husband Abdul Nazar’s house at Thiruvallur near Kodungallur. 

After the prayers, the mortal remains were brought to her house near Cheraman Juma Masjid. Her mother and brother, amid silent weeps, uttered the last prayers along with close relatives. The body was then kept at Methala Community hall at around 9.30 am for public to pay last respects. Students from nearby schools and colleges also paid last respects to the deceased. Education Minister C Raveendranath, Innocent MP, MLA VR  Sunilkumar, Tyson Master MLA, and other prominent personalities also visited the family, joining them in their grief.

Founder-chairman of Malappuram-based Ma’din Academy Sayyid Ibraheem Khaleel Al Bukhari led the final prayer, which was attended by her family and local people from the community.  It was only the following day after the terrorist attack that Ansi’s death was confirmed. After the postmortem and official procedures, it took over a week to bring the mortal remains back home.

This was  due to the uncertainty as the authorities in New Zealand had asked about burying there. Ansi and husband had been staying at Christchurch for the past one year. She had been pursuing Masters in Agribusiness Management while working part-time.

