L’Affaire Wayanad: Left bloc trains guns on Cong 

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Amid the continuing uncertainty over Congress chief Rahul Gandhi’s candidature from Wayanad, the LDF leadership has intensified its attack on the Congress over the move.

The CPM leadership, including Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, has already come down heavily on the Congress, saying this will convey a wrong message on unity of secular forces in the Opposition camp. Responding to the Congress call to the LDF to withdraw its candidate in Wayanad, the CPI too made it clear there are no such plans.

The attempt to field Rahul from Wayanad has not gone down well with the Left leadership, which sought to know whether the Congress considers the Left as its primary opponent at the national level. The Left leadership may also go for serious steps against the move, including distancing itself from a possible Opposition alliance.

In case if Rahul is contesting, the Left will come out with a political propaganda, said CPM PolitBuro member S Ramachandran Pillai. “The Congress has been saying the BJP is its principal adversary. So if Rahul contests against the LDF in Wayanad, what’s the message he will be sending out? If the Congress presses ahead with such a decision, undoubtedly it’ll have serious political dimensions,” he said, hinting at major political implications.

After the Rahul episode, the CPM leadership has mounted attack on the Congress for its election manifesto too. It’s not the first time the Congress has been coming up with promises of poverty eradication during the elections, said CPM state secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan. Kodiyeri told reporters here ‘Garibi Hatao’ was the poll plank of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. However, the number of people belonging to the Below the Poverty Line(BPL) sections had increased subsequently. The party came up with the promise of addressing unemployment. But it also faced a similar fate,