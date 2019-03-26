NSS Mavelikkara taluk union dissolved

By Express News Service

ALAPPUZHA: The central leadership of Nair Service Society (NSS) dissolved its 15-member Mavelikkara taluk union allegedly for according reception to Chittayam Gopakumar, the LDF candidate for the Mavelikkara LS constituency, in its office last week. An ad-hoc committee was constituted in its place. S S Pillai, the dissolved union’s vice-president, is the chairman, while M Anilkumar, who served as secretary, is the convener of the committee.

T K Prasad, who was president of the dissolved Mavelikkara union, said, “The NSS state leadership called 14 members except me to the NSS headquarters at Changanassery and sought their resignation. After they resigned, an ad-hoc committee was constituted.”

The president and four others had accorded reception to Gopakumar, last Tuesday. This, according to a worker of the union who did not wish to named, apparently violated the NSS state leadership’s order not to support the LDF and hence, invited its ire.“NSS unions have been asked – unofficially – to work in favour of UDF and NDA. Though NSS has been public about its equidistant policy in the polls, it is indirectly working against the LDF,” the worker said.

However, NSS leaders said a majority of the union’s members had resigned after the president and others decided to arrange reception. The NSS appointed the ad-hoc committee to fill the vacuum. The NSS is following its earlier stand in the elections, too, they said.