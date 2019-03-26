Home States Kerala

NSS Mavelikkara taluk union dissolved

The president and four others had accorded reception to Gopakumar, last Tuesday.

Published: 26th March 2019 01:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th March 2019 09:15 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

ALAPPUZHA: The central leadership of Nair Service Society (NSS) dissolved its 15-member Mavelikkara taluk union allegedly for according reception to Chittayam Gopakumar, the LDF candidate for the Mavelikkara LS constituency, in its  office last week. An ad-hoc committee was constituted in its place. S S Pillai, the dissolved union’s vice-president, is the chairman, while M Anilkumar, who served as secretary, is the convener of the committee.

T K Prasad, who was president of the dissolved Mavelikkara union, said, “The NSS state leadership called 14 members except me to the NSS headquarters at Changanassery and sought their resignation. After they resigned, an ad-hoc committee was constituted.”

The president and four others had accorded reception to Gopakumar, last Tuesday. This, according to a worker of the union who did not wish to named, apparently violated the NSS state leadership’s order not to support the LDF and hence, invited its ire.“NSS unions have been asked – unofficially – to work in favour of UDF and NDA. Though NSS has been public  about its equidistant policy in the polls, it is indirectly working against the LDF,” the worker said.

However, NSS leaders said a majority of the union’s members had resigned after the president and others decided to arrange reception. The NSS appointed the ad-hoc committee to fill the vacuum. The NSS is following its earlier stand in the elections, too, they said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Before delivering the ball, the KXIP captain Ashwin paused and nonchalantly removed the bails and appealed for a run-out. (Photo | Twitter/@IPL)
IPL's first Mankading: Right or wrong?
Congress president Rahul Gandhi (Photo | PTI)
Rahul Gandhi's NYAY scheme: Final assault on poverty or folly?
Gallery
After KXIP lost KL Rahul early, Chris Gayle continued his top form and scored 79 runs 47 balls including eight fours and four sixes. (Photo | PTI)
RR vs KXIP: Run-fest marred by run-out controversy
A baby elephant and polar bear, who recently made their first public appearance in zoos at Berlin and Leipzig, are now the centre of attraction. (Photo | AP)
Cuteness overload! Polar bear cub, elephant calf attract visitors at German zoos
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp