Rahul Gandhi’s candidature from Kerala still in realm of conjecture

Though the AICC is yet to take a call on Rahul contesting the elections from Wayanad, senior Congress leaders from the state confirmed to Express that Rahul will contest the elections from Wayanad.

Published: 26th March 2019 03:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th March 2019 03:11 AM   |  A+A-

Congress President Rahul Gandhi addresses rally

Congress President Rahul Gandhi addresses rally. (Photo|PTI)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM:  The AICC has not taken a final decision yet on party president Rahul Gandhi contesting the elections from the Wayanad constituency. AICC spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala told reporters in New Delhi Pradesh Congress Committees(PCC) in Tamil Nadu, Karnataka and Kerala had invited Rahul to contest the poll from their respective territories.

However, senior Congress leaders from the state confirmed to Express that Rahul will contest the elections from Wayanad and that a formal announcement remains a mere formality. AICC general secretary Oomen Chandy told reporters the state Congress has unanimously requested Rahul to contest the election from Wayanad. It may be noted here it was Chandy who had announced, the other day in Pathanamthitta, the Congress chief will contest the polls from Wayanad.

Kozhikode DCC president and Chandy loyalist T Siddique, whose name was announced by the KPCC as its candidate in Wayanad, had immediately backed out of the contest and welcomed the candidature of Rahul Gandhi. KPCC president Mullappally Ramachandran told Express,” The state Congress has unanimously requested the AICC president to contest from Wayanad and we are optimistic  he will agree to the request.”

Senior leaders remain tight-lipped on the date of announcement of Rahul’s candidature and Congress sources told Express it may be announced in a couple of days. UDF allies IUML, Kerala Congress(Mani) and RSP are also upbeat on the candidature of Rahul Gandhi. 

The IUML has a major role to play in the constituency and sources told Express,” His candidature is a boon for all of us. UDF candidates in neighbouring Malappuram and Ponnani will also fare well in the elections once Rahul announces that he is contesting from Wayanad. The UDF will sweep the elections with his charisma.”

