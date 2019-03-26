Home States Kerala

State to approach Centre for tweaking UGC norms

But it should be found out whether the institutions are complying with these stipulations.

Published: 26th March 2019 01:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th March 2019 09:15 AM   |  A+A-

By Krishnachand K
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM:  The Kerala State Higher Education Council (KSHEC) has decided to approach the Centre for amending the regulations, for securing deemed university status,  in accordance with the state’s higher education scenario. The KSHEC move, which follows the UGC’s stringent norms, was prompted by the fact that only two colleges in the state are eligible for deemed university status under existing regulations.

Rajan Gurukkal, council vice-chairman,  told Express the UGC norms are not in accordance with the state’s education scenario and hence the state will negotiate with the Centre to bring in necessary changes in the circular as per the state’s interests. “Recently, the state received grant from Rashtriya Uchchatar Shiksha Abhiyan (RUSA) after it was convinced of the state’s exceptional growth in higher education. We are emerging as a top educational destination compared to the states. We will also seek more time from UGC to get the deemed university status. However, we will send the report to UGC by including our request to amend certain norms in the circular,” he said. 

According to educationist J Prasad, the UGC regulations will prove a farce since several existing deemed universities in the country do not have the necessary facilities to qualify for deemed varsity status.  “The UGC comes out with regulations periodically.

But it should be found out whether the institutions are complying with these stipulations. Hence, a monitoring system should be in place to verify UGC norms’ compliance,” Prasad said. Though the UGC has directed the institutes to submit a Detailed Project Report containing 15 years’ strategic vision plans and five-year rolling implementation plan to secure the coveted status, those colleges which have been around for over 100 years are yet to submit the report. Presently, only Kerala Kalamandalam and Indian Institute of Space Science and Technology have been declared deemed varsities.

