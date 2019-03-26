Sukumaran Nair’s wife passes away

KOTTAYAM: K Kumaridevi, 75, wife of NSS general secretary G Sukumaran Nair, passed away on Monday. She is survived by children S Suresh Kumar (Kotak Mahindra Bank, Perunna), Dr S Sujatha (principal, NSS Hindu College, Perunna), S Sreekumar (NSS head office), Usharani (Dhanlaxmi Bank, Perunna), son-in-law Ashok Kumar (Dhanlaxmi Bank, Thiruvalla) and daughters-in-law Sreedevi (teacher, NSSBHS, Perunna) and Rajalakshmi (NSSHS, Kaviyoor). Funeral will be held on the house premises on Tuesday at 3:30 pm.
