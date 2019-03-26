Home States Kerala

Take action against political parties: Kerala HC to district electoral officers

The court directed district collectors to impose applicable tariff or penalty on the parties who have erected illegal banners and flags after returning them.

Kerala High Court

Kerala High Court. (Photo| A Sanesh,EPS)

By Express News Service

KOCHI:  The High Court on Monday directed the district collectors, who are also the district electoral officers, to remove all illegal flex boards erected by political parties and to return them, instead of dumping them in public places, and also to initiate penal action against the parties.

When the case against illegal flex boards came up for hearing, Justice Devan Ramachandran said though the High Court had issued repeated orders, many political parties are still indulging in installation of such flex boards/banners/flags in public places. “Political parties cannot be irresponsible. The state is facing the consequences of climate change. All are responsible for this,” he said.

The court directed the district collectors to impose applicable tariff or penalty on the parties and initiate action for recovery, failing which they will become responsible for such amount. The court also ordered to register a criminal case against the parties, either under the Indian Penal Code, the Highway Act or the Police Act. The station house officer of the local police station will be responsible for the registration and investigation of such offences.    

HC imposes Rs 1 lakh as cost on petitioner

The Kerala High Court on Monday imposed a cost of Rs 1 lakh on O Siddique from Malappuram, who got a favourable judgment after producing forged papers. The court asked him to pay the amount to the Kerala Legal Services Authority. The court issued the order while reviewing its judgment given in Siddique’s favour in a case relating to a dispute over the property of Wakaf Board. In its review petition, the government said that the petitioner  produced forged land tax receipts to contend that he owned 1.25 acres of property adjoining the property of the Wakaf Board. 

