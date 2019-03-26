Uncertainty over Wayanad and Vadakara seats hits UDF

By Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: The uncertainty in Wayanad and Vadakara seats has put brakes on UDF election campaign while its rival Left camp is surging ahead. In Wayanad where the Congress has an upper hand, the surprise move of the Congress state leadership to invite party supremo Rahul Gandhi to contest from the seat has abated the UDF campaign at least temporarily. “We are still hoping that Rahul Gandhi will be ready to contest from Wayanad. The party is readying for a massive campaign for him”, said a party source.

In Vadakara, meanwhile, the momentum UDF gained in the initial stage by nominating Congress senior leader K Muraleedaran to take on CPM’s strong man P Jayarajan, is losing steam due to the delay in official confirmation of the candidate.

Speculations are also rife that there will be a change in candidature for Vadakara seat also if Rahul Gandhi opts Wayanad as his second seat. In a clear indication that Congress state leadership has not taken a final call on the candidature, KPCC president Mullappally and other senior leaders stayed away from K Muraleedaran’s election convention held here the other day.

On the other hand, BJP-NDA, which is yet to announce a candidate for the Wayanad seat is also waiting for the AICC’s decision on Rahul Gandhi’s candidature. BJP leadership plans to take back the seat from BDJS and field a formidable candidate against the Congress president. Probably, BDJS will be given another seat in the Malabar region.