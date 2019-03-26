Will win against injustice: Kottayam archbishop Thomas Mar Timotheos

By Express News Service

KOTTAYAM: Thomas Mar Timotheos, metropolitan, Kottayam Diocese, said the church will take a strong stand against situations that deny justice and are in violation of the law of the land. Mar Thimotheos, bishops and priests along with the laity were taking part in a one-day fast organised by the Jacobite faction in Kottayam.

He said, “We will continue our fight by standing firm by the tradition of the church. The Orthodox faction is stirring trouble by making wrong assumptions of the SC ruling. The church will analyze the past failings and formulate a constitution. In the case of Kattachira church the government officer made a mistake. We believe that we will achieve a resolute victory since the truth always wins.”

“I believe that at least the coming generations will be able to enjoy the fruits of our fight today,” he said. According to him, wherever there are believers they should indeed build churches. “Please don’t throw us out of our own places of worship,” he said. According to Kuriakose Mar Theophilose, chairman, media cell, a synod has been called to chart the future course of action.

He said, “We have nothing against the government. It has taken a very positive approach, but the Orthodox faction remains adamant and is taking a very unchristian path. They have been very violent and are determined to snatch the churches from the believers.” The fact that they care nothing about the sanctity of the places of worship is evident from the fact that they have been tearing down the patriarchal flags and the photos of the saints, he alleged.