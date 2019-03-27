Home States Kerala

101 ways for a green election in Kerala

While the Suchitwa Mission aims to reduce the maximum number of flex boards, Haritha Kerala Mission reinforces the need to create a zero plastic environment during the elections.

Published: 27th March 2019 01:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th March 2019 02:27 AM

Officials launch the Haritha Kerala Mission

Officials launch the Haritha Kerala Mission handbook. (Photo| Haritha Kerala website)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: With a green election on card, the Suchitwa Mission and Haritha Kerala Mission, the nodal agencies for implementing green protocol during elections have introduced a green handbook. The handbook is designed in a pictorial format where politicians and the general public come into play.

While the pictorial representation also tries to resolve common doubts including whether flex boards can be used or how to make nature-friendly election flags, it reinforces the need to create a zero plastic environment during the elections. The 25-page handbook is designed by Fowsiya PA and has election-related characters and scenes imprinted on a green background.

According to the Haritha Kerala Mission officials in-charge, the regular blurb-text like instructions are out of trend and the pictorial representation along with the story can easily grab public attention. "Our aim is to spread the message to the maximum number of people from all sectors. The focus is on gaining public participation in creating a green electoral environment. Unawareness is a primary reason as people do not know about alternatives to plastic. The green election campaigning can be done on cotton cloth instead of plastic banners. Printed papers, attractive and innovative ways of campaigning using bamboo, palm and other nature-friendly products are encouraged," said TN Seema, vice-chairperson, Haritha Kerala Mission.
The green handbook has instructions against the use of plastic garlands while welcoming candidates, and asks to resort to fresh flowers strung on a thread.

Taking note on the High Court order regarding the removal of flex boards, Suchitwa Mission targets to reduce the maximum number of flex boards during the elections. "Unlike the previous election season, we hope for more than 80 per cent reduction in the usage of plastic materials and flex boards this year. Recycled paper materials and natural fabrics are encouraged to use during campaigning and a total of 1 lakh copies of the green handbook have been printed across the state," said an official with the Suchitwa Kerala Mission. It also emphasises on the directions to follow after the elections including the removal of campaigning materials from public places, segregating the same and passing it to the local self-government bodies.

