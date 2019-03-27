BDJS names candidates in three constituencies

By Express News Service

ALAPPUZHA: The BDJS has announced candidates in three seats out of the five offered to it by the NDA in the state. Thazhava Sahadevan will contest in the Mavelikkara Lok Sabha seat, while T V Babu will contest in Alathur and Biju Krishnan in Idukki. A decision on Thrissur and Wayanad seats will be taken within two days, said BDJS president Thushar Vellappally. Thushar said Congress move to field Rahul Gandhi in Wayanad is delaying the announcement of BDJS candidates in Thrissur and Wayanad.

“A decision on Wayanad will be taken in the NDA meeting after ascertaining whether Rahul Gandhi will contest in Wayanad or not. The BDJS state council has asked me to contest in Thrissur. If Rahul opts to contest in Wayanad, the decision is likely to be altered. The general council meeting of the BDJS will take a decision on the matter,” Thushar said.

Meanwhile, BJP Wayanad district committee has requested the state leadership to take back the seat from BDJS. The BDJS has also expressed willingness to exchange the seat with BJP if Rahul contests from the constituency.

“Vellappally Natesan’s comment that I will not win in Thrissur was a personal opinion of the SNDP Yogam general secretary,” Thushar said. “There is no need to link the BDJS and the SNDP. BDJS is a secular party and two of its candidates are not from the Ezhava community. I will resign from the post of SNDP Yogam before filing the nomination papers,” he said.

Deepa Nishant’s FB post triggers fresh row

Thrissur: A social media post by Deepa Nishant, Assistant Professor at Sree Kerala Varma College, has sparked a controversy with Wadakkanchery MLA Anil Akkara lodging a complaint with the Election Commission against her. In the complaint, Anil Akkara said Deepa Nishant insulted Ramya Haridas by citing her caste. In her latest post, Deepa Nishant criticised the UDF candidate in Alathur Ramya Haridas for rendering songs during her campaign. Soon after the announcement of her candidacy, Ramya Haridas became a wave on social media for her campaign filled with songs which struck a chord with the voters, especially women and children. Be it folk songs or film songs, Ramya Haridas became a star on the campaign platforms. Meanwhile, Deepa Nishant said candidates should remember that it was Lok Sabha election and not audition of reality shows. Reacting to Deepa Nishant’s posts, many people dug up the plagiarism row involving her.