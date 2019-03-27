Chargesheet against Sr Amala to be filed soon
According to officials, the investigation is in the final stages and the chargesheet will be submitted in the Judicial First Class Magistrate Court, Pala, in the coming days.
Published: 27th March 2019 02:10 AM | Last Updated: 27th March 2019 02:57 AM | A+A A-
KOTTAYAM: The Crime Branch (CB) team probing the case against the Public Relations Officer of the Missionaries of Jesus Congregation for allegedly publishing a photo of the victim in the nun rape case is soon slated to file the chargesheet.According to officials, the investigation is in the final stages and the chargesheet will be submitted in the Judicial First Class Magistrate Court, Pala, in the coming days.