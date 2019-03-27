Home States Kerala

Heat wave, more sunstrokes and sunburns

The highest humidity level was recorded in Kozhikode (69 per cent), indicating mercury has touched 50-mark as per the heat index.

Published: 27th March 2019 02:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th March 2019 03:06 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Kerala will continue to reel under hot weather for two more days, putting people at the risk of health issues as Tuesday alone witnessed 35 sunburn, two sunstroke and 23 heat rash cases. Ernakulam suffered the most, with seven sunburns and two sunstrokes.

Weatherman has warned that maximum temperature is very likely to be above normal by 2 to 3 degree Celsius in Thiruvananthapuram, Pathanamthitta, Ernakulam,  Malappuram, Kannur and Kasaragod districts on Wednesday and Thursday.

Indian Metrological Department recorded Tuesday’s highest temperature at Vellanikkara in Thrissur (39.5 degree Celsius), followed by Punalur (38.6), Kollam (38.5) and Palakkad (38.2). The highest humidity level was recorded in Kozhikode (69 per cent), indicating mercury has touched 50-mark as per the heat index.

Except Palakkad and Punalur, humidity level was above 50 per cent on Tuesday. According to heat index calculation, if temperature is 35 degree Celsius and humidity 50 per cent, then actual heat would be around 42 degree Celsius and if the humidity level is 60 per cent, then heat would be 46.

The Kerala Disaster Management Authority has cautioned against the exposure to sun from 11 am to 3 pm. The agency has directed all to take precautionary measures.

DMA issues guidelines

Amidst warnings of increasing temperature, the Disaster Management Authority (DMA) has issued guidelines to be safe. The move comes in the wake of IMD’s warnings of a temperature hike in various districts on Wednesday and Thursday.

The DMA urged the public to avoid being outdoors and in direct exposure of heat from 11 am to 3 pm. Cops, media persons, food delivery staff and others engaged in outdoor jobs were instructed to follow these instructions including carrying a water bottle to avoid dehydration.

School authorities and parents should ensure students are not directly exposed to heat. Panchayat and Anganwadi authorities were also instructed to ensure children’s safety. Employers should ensure they follow the instruction of labour commission to reschedule working times of labourers who have to work during the 11 am to 3 pm period.

oppressive

2    sunstrokes
23    heat rash cases
35    sunburns

