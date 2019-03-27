Home States Kerala

Kerala Child Rights Commission registers suo motu case against boycott

Kerala Higher Secondary Teachers Union called for boycotting the valuation of higher secondary examinations to protest against the government’s move to accept the Khader committee report.

The state government accepted the Khader committee report on unifying school education with the higher secondary section.

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A day after Kerala Higher Secondary Teachers Union (KHSTU) called for the boycott of the valuation of  higher secondary examinations, the Kerala State Commission for Protection of Child Rights (KESCPCR) has registered a suo motu case. The boycott call was made as part of the protests against the state government’s move to accept the Khader committee report on unifying school education with the higher secondary section. 

“The boycott call made by a section of teachers is in violation of section 24 of RTE Act. To facilitate higher secondary students to pursue higher studies the valuation will have to be completed in a time bound manner,” said P Suresh, chairman, KESCPCR.

According to the chairman, the so-called strike called by teachers might affect the prospects of students in the state as the neighbouring states will release the results of higher secondary examinations in a speedy manner. The chairman also condemned the move of the teachers saying it was illegal and immoral. 

The other day KHSTU had come out with a protest call alleging the report is biased and will create complexities in the existing structure of school education. The teachers had earlier come out openly against the implementation of the integrated scheme for school education covering pre-school to Class-XII from next academic year, fearing job loss.

