Kerala HC seeks state, Collector views on illegal reclamation for Padmasarovaram project

Though the petitioner had sought information about the project, the Corporation authorities refused to divulge details.

Kerala High Court

Kerala High Court. (Photo| A Sanesh,EPS)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Kerala High Court on Tuesday sought the views of the state government and the Ernakulam District Collector on a petition seeking a directive to stop the illegal reclamation by the Kochi Corporation for the construction of a park and an auditorium.

In a petition, Nipun Cherian Manjooran submitted Kochi Corporation was encroaching on the banks of Chilavannoor canal on the southern side of Chilavannoor bridge for building a park and an auditorium.

The width of the canal had shrunk after the Corporation started dumping waste into the canal, the petition said. Though the petitioner had sought information about the project, the Corporation authorities refused to divulge details.

The work was in violation of the laws relating to preservation of the wetland as well as the Coastal Regulation Zone norms, the petition said. The Corporation is undertaking the construction work under the Amrut Scheme.

Ernakulam District Collector Kochi Corporation Kerala High Court

