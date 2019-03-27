Kerala: 'Theatre Eye' to pay tribute to actresses

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: On the occasion of World Theatre Day, Bharath Bhavan and Sopanam Institute of Performing Arts will jointly organise 'Theatre Eye', a programme comprising seminars, tributes to yesteryear actresses, 'Rangasangeethika' consisting of theatre songs and a one-act play including the works of Rabindranath Tagore.

KP Kumaran, film-maker, will inaugurate the seminar on 'The Chances of Theatre in Rebuilding Kerala' at 2 pm on Wednesday. Pramod Payyanur, film director, will present the seminar. AC Moideen, Minister, will release the first theatre encyclopedia by Vattaparambil Peethambaran. KPAC Lalitha, chairperson, will inaugurate the honouring event of yesteryear actresses.

