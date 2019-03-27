Home States Kerala

Man, woman commit suicide by jumping before train in Kottayam

A young man and his female friend from Kottayam allegedly committed suicide by jumping in front of a speeding train at Mooledom here on Tuesday.

Published: 27th March 2019 02:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th March 2019 03:01 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KOTTAYAM: A young man and his female friend from Kottayam allegedly committed suicide by jumping in front of a speeding train at Mooledom here on Tuesday. The deceased are Sreekanth and Swapna, both natives of Pallikkathodu. According to eyewitnesses, the incident took place around 4 pm. “The duo was walking along the tracks holding their hands. Swapna’s daughter was also with them. However, at a point when they heard the train, Sreekanth held Swapna close and jumped onto the track.

The little girl, meanwhile, managed to jump off to safety and ran away,” said Balakrishnan, an eyewitness.
 On an alarm raised by the girl, locals rushed to the spot and found the bodies ripped into pieces.According to police, the bodies were damaged beyond recognition since the train had dragged the duo for about 50 m along the tracks. Preliminary investigations attributed the suicide to issues relating to an alleged relationship between the duo. The Chingavanam police have launched a probe. Following the accident, train traffic along the Kottayam-Chingavanam stretch got delayed.

