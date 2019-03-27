Home States Kerala

Moratorium extension on farm loans in Kerala likely to be delayed

According to reports, the chief electoral officer has sought more clarity on the application from the Chief Secretary.

Farmers

Representational image. (Photo| EPS)

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The state government’s effort to implement the extension of moratorium on all loans taken by the farmers announced in the Cabinet meeting faced another glitch after the chief electoral officer reportedly sought clarification from the state government.  The screening committee headed by the Chief Secretary formed to look into the administrative affairs during the time of model code of conduct is in force has sought the permission of the CEO to pass the order based on the Cabinet decisions. 

The screening committee sought the permission in the wake of the criticism by various quarters that officials dragged their feet in issuing the order extending the moratorium on all loans along with a slew of debt relief measures before the model code of conduct came into force.  According to reports, the CEC has sought more clarity on the application from the Chief Secretary. Earlier, the Chief Minister had expressed his displeasures over the delay in passing the orders based on the Cabinet decisions.

