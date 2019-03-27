Home States Kerala

Plea against sitting MLAs contesting in general election

As per Article 101(2) of the Constitution, a person could not be a member of both the Parliament and state Legislature at the same time.

Published: 27th March 2019 01:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th March 2019 03:06 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KOCHI: A petition has been filed before the Kerala High Court seeking a directive to the Election Commission of India to make the nine MLAs, who have decided to contest Lok Sabha polls, to bear the expenses of the by-election to be conducted in their vacated Assembly constituencies, in the event of their victory.

As per Article 101(2) of the Constitution, a person could not be a member of both the Parliament and state Legislature at the same time.

Besides, as per the Prohibition of Simultaneous Membership Rules 1950, the seat of an MLA elected to the Parliament becomes vacant if he/she does not resign from the Assembly within 14 days.

Plea: Frequent bypolls a drain on the exchequer

Petitioner M Ashokan from Thiruvankulam, Ernakulam, sought to declare the rule illegal to the extent that the legislators who resign as per the provisions of the rules are not made liable for the expenses incurred for the bye-elections which follow.

The petitioner  submitted the political parties representing these nine legislators had announced the sitting MLAs would be fielded in the Lok Sabha elections and they have started a vigorous election campaign. These legislators had also said they would resign once they got elected to the Lok Sabha.

Thus, by-elections would have to be held in their Assembly constituencies in the event of their victory in the parliamentary election. In fact, every election had become very expensive.The frequent byelections were a drain on the exchequer besides resulting in the loss of productivity and manpower. Sitting as well as former MLAs and their staff are entitled to perks, allowances and other privileges, stated the petition.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Arun Vijai Mathavan: The photographer capturing death
Modi says India is the fourth country to test-fire anti-satellite weapon
Gallery
After winning the toss and electing to bat, DC went off to a great start with Prithvi Shaw leading the charge. He hit three consecutive fours off Shardul Thakur in the second over of the innings. (Photo | AP)
DC vs CSK: Shikhar Dhawan's fifty goes in vain as MS Dhoni's finishes off in style
After KXIP lost KL Rahul early, Chris Gayle continued his top form and scored 79 runs 47 balls including eight fours and four sixes. (Photo | PTI)
RR vs KXIP: Run-fest marred by Mankading controversy
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp