Siddique’s ‘exit’ from the fray irks influential clerics’ body

The Samastha leader said secular forces should not fight among each other but unite against communal elements.

Published: 27th March 2019 02:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th March 2019 03:00 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: While welcoming the candidature of AICC president Rahul Gandhi from the state, Samastha Kerala Jamiyyathul Ulema, an influential body of Muslim clerics, has demanded that UDF’s candidate in Wayanad, T Siddique, who expressed his willingness to keep away if the Congress supremo contests, should be adequately compensated.

According to Umar Faizi Mukkam, member of the mushawara (supreme body) of Samastha, the people of the state are quite happy that a person who is set to become the next Prime Minister is contesting from Kerala. However, people who can be the voice of the ‘persecuted’ Muslim community should also be elected to Parliament, he reminded.

“The stance of the Congress has not been favourable towards ensuring proper Muslim representation. It is for the party to take the community into confidence by fielding one or two Muslim candidates in winnable seats,” Faizi said, adding that Siddique’s candidature had enthused voters from the Muslim community in Wayanad. “However, Siddique has suddenly gone out of the fray. In this context, the Congress should ensure that he is fielded in another winnable constituency,” Faizi demanded. The cleric also issued a veiled warning to the Congress that if the impact of Siddique’s exit from the fray reflects in the election, the party’s leadership will have to answer.    

Meanwhile, the Samastha has also indirectly expressed its support to the Congress-led UDF. Samastha president Muhammad Jifri Muthukoya welcomed the trend of tall national leaders contesting from Kerala in the wake of reports that Rahul Gandhi may contest from Wayanad.

