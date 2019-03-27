Student dies after falling off speeding bus

KOZHIKODE: A 17-year-old student died after he fell off a speeding private bus at Velliparamba here on Tuesday. According to police, Muhammed Fahad, son of Hassan Koya, a resident of Peruvayal, fell off the bus after its front door accidentally opened. The same bus ran over him after he fell on the road. The incident occurred around 1.30 pm.Though he was rushed to a hospital, he was declared brought dead. Fahad was a Plus-Two student of Mavoor Government Higher Secondary School, police said.
