Three killed, one hurt in car-lorry collision

KALPETTA: Three persons were killed while another was grievously injured after the car they were in collided head-on with a tipper lorry at Vythiri here on Tuesday.Thanaloor residents Uruliyath Kahar, 28, and Kottummal Sabir, 29, besides Pannithora Soofiyan, 24, from Ponmundam village near Tirur in Malappuram are the deceased.

Koodiyenal Shameem, was seriously injured and is being treated at a private hospital in Kalpetta.The mishap occurred around 7.30 am. The Tirur-bound car from Bengaluru collided with the brick-laden tipper lorry coming from Kozhikode at Pazhaya Vythiri.

The cops have launched an investigation to ascertain the cause of the crash. The bodies were handed to relatives after postmortem, said the cops.A case has been registered under IPC Sections 304A (causing death by negligence), 279 (rash driving on a public way) and 338 (causing grievous injury by act of endangering life or personal safety of others).