Home States Kerala

Three killed, one hurt in car-lorry collision

Three persons were killed while another was grievously injured after the car they were in collided head-on with a tipper lorry at Vythiri here on Tuesday.

Published: 27th March 2019 02:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th March 2019 02:57 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KALPETTA: Three persons were killed while another was grievously injured after the car they were in collided head-on with a tipper lorry at Vythiri here on Tuesday.Thanaloor residents Uruliyath Kahar, 28, and Kottummal Sabir, 29, besides Pannithora Soofiyan, 24, from Ponmundam village near Tirur in Malappuram are the deceased.

Koodiyenal Shameem, was seriously injured and is being treated at a private hospital in Kalpetta.The mishap occurred around 7.30 am. The Tirur-bound car from Bengaluru collided with the brick-laden tipper lorry coming from Kozhikode at Pazhaya Vythiri.

The cops have launched an investigation to ascertain the cause of the crash. The bodies were handed to relatives after postmortem, said the cops.A case has been registered under IPC Sections 304A (causing death by negligence), 279 (rash driving on a public way) and 338 (causing grievous injury by act of endangering life or personal safety of others).

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Arun Vijai Mathavan: The photographer capturing death
Modi says India is the fourth country to test-fire anti-satellite weapon
Gallery
After winning the toss and electing to bat, DC went off to a great start with Prithvi Shaw leading the charge. He hit three consecutive fours off Shardul Thakur in the second over of the innings. (Photo | AP)
DC vs CSK: Shikhar Dhawan's fifty goes in vain as MS Dhoni's finishes off in style
After KXIP lost KL Rahul early, Chris Gayle continued his top form and scored 79 runs 47 balls including eight fours and four sixes. (Photo | PTI)
RR vs KXIP: Run-fest marred by Mankading controversy
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp