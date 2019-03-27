Home States Kerala

Vote for parties that protect minority rights:Kerala Catholic Bishops’ Council circular

It cautions if political parties and people who weaken the basic principles of the Constitution are voted to power it will land the country in trouble.

By Express News Service

KOCHI: With the stage set for the most crucial election exercise since Independence, the Kerala Catholic Bishops' Council (KCBC) has issued a circular exhorting the faithful to exercise their franchise judiciously and ensure a political party that protects the Constitutional rights of the minorities is voted to power. The circular, issued by KCBC president Archbishop Soosa Pakiam, will be read out in Syro Malabar, Latin and Malankara Catholic churches on Sunday April 7.

“The Catholic Church doesn’t have any ideological leanings or association with any political party, front or candidate. The Church does not interfere in the political freedom of the faithful. However, we are duty-bound to protect the Constitutional values like democracy and secularism and ensure the unity, sovereignty and development of the country,” said the circular.

It cautions if political parties and people who weaken the basic principles of the Constitution are voted to power it will land the country in trouble. There is a need to ensure the free and fair functioning of Constitutional institutions to protect the democratic values.

“The political leadership should adopt a stance of unwavering resistance against terrorist and extremist attitudes and unite all religious and cultural streams for the progress of the nation. Nobody should be subjected to social discrimination or physical attack in the name of religion, caste, creed, language, wealth or food habits. We should elect leaders who do not support corruption, violence and nepotism,” the circular said.

