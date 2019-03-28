Home States Kerala

12 people suffer sunburn, rashes in Kochi

Published: 28th March 2019 02:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th March 2019 04:20 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KOCHI: As the mercury continued to soar, the sweltering heat is forcing people to stay indoors. According to the District Medical Office, a dozen people, including three kids, have approached the health centres on Wednesday complaining of heat rashes and sunburn. Most of the cases were reported from Pallarimangalam area in Kothamangalam, where farm workers found it difficult to work due to the blistering heat.

Elvin, a one-year-old child of Mambillikudy in Pallarimangalam suffered heat rashes when the parents took him to church on Sunday. Iman, a two-year-old of Pallarimangalam, suffered heat rashes as he was playing in the courtyard of his house. In another incident, Fathima, 7, a student of GUPS, Palamattom in Kothamangalam, suffered heat rashes when she went out to play during interval time.  

Abu Tahir, a 17-year-old boy working in a shop in Palluruthy suffered sunburn with blisters on his elbow while travelling. Riyas, 43, who works in a juice shop at Palluruthy, suffered sunburn blisters of 7 cm size on his upper chest and back while he was travelling in a bus from Chittoor. Lissy, 47, of Vengoor in Koovappady suffered blisters on her neck, while Abdul Rehman, 62, of Pothanikkad in Kothamangalam suffered sunburn while working in a field. Ayyappan, 70, of Mazhuvannoor in Vadavukode suffered rashes on his body while working in a paddy field. Ravislin, 17, suffered sunburn while fishing at sea.  The district recorded a maximum temperature of 36.1 degrees Celsius on Wednesday. 

Blistering heat

