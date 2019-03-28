Candidates not reporting their criminal cases will face music, says CEO

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM:Candidates failing to advertise criminal cases against them should be ready to face contempt of court charges and election petitions, Chief Electoral Officer Teeka Ram Meena has warned.Candidates should publish the advertisements three times in three newspapers and three major news channels in the specified format. The advertisements can be given from the following day of the last date to withdraw candidature and two days ahead of the election.The seven-second TV advertisement should use the prescribed font size for writings.