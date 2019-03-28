Catch them young: Parties woo first-time voters in Kerala

Arun M By

Express News Service

KOCHI: Since the first-time voters will play a crucial role in deciding the fate of the candidates, the political parties are engaged in the campaigns to woo youngsters. As per the electoral rolls, there are 2,61,778 voters in the age group of 18 to 19. Of the total voter strength of 2,54,08,711, the group accounts for 1.03 per cent. According to sources, the number may definitely go up as more young voters would have enrolled in the list during the final phase to enroll new voters which ended on March 25.

The political parties are engaged in wooing these first-time voters by all means and making use of social media platforms and the latest technologies to win their hearts. The Congress has initiated various programmes at the national level to connect with young voters. “The party has conducted ‘Behtar Bharat’, an initiative by NSUI in campuses, to connect with the first-time voters. We are highlighting the issues of unemployment, farmers’ plight, deterioration of the economy due to demonetisation and flaws of GST. Of this, the most prominent is unemployment as the country is witnessing the highest unemployment rate in the past 45 years”, said Congress leader Mathew Kuzhalnadan, member of KPCC campaign committee.

FOLLOW OUR ELECTION COVERAGE HERE

The DYFI has also launched a similar campaign named #Modiji Where is my job? to highlight unemployment and thereby connect with first-time voters. “The NDA Government’s promise was to provide 2 crore job opportunities per year. However, the records stated only 15 lakh jobs were generated so far,” said DYFI state joint secretary VK Sanoj. Besides, the DYFI conducted hundreds of gatherings of youths named ‘Samaratheruvu’ across Kerala. The BJP launched its election campaign with a digital film called ‘Youth with Modi’, aimed at connecting with first-time voters. The saffron party has rehashed its 2014 tagline to ‘Abki Baar, Phir Modi Sarkar’ (let’s bring back the Modi Government). This campaign is heavily promoted across social media platforms such as Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp.

About 44 per cent of the voters are in the age group of 35 and 50. Voters in the 30-39 age group form the largest in the electoral rolls for the 2019 general elections, which accounts for 22.4 per cent. The 40-49 age group with 54,38,178 voters forms the third largest group with 21.4 per cent. Malappuram district has the maximum number of young voters. Thrissur has second place. Besides, there are 119 transgender voters.

No holds barred

The political parties are engaged in wooing these first-time voters by all means and making use of social media platforms and the latest technologies to win their hearts.

Where is my job?

The DYFI has launched a similar campaign named #Modiji Where is my job? to highlight unemployment and thereby connect with first-time voters.

Youth with Modi

The BJP launched its election campaign with a digital film called ‘Youth with Modi’, aimed at connecting with first-time voters.