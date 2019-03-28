Home States Kerala

Chennithala complains to CEO on misuse of official machinery

Published: 28th March 2019 02:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th March 2019 04:15 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala has complained to the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) that the state government has misused official machinery in the guise of spreading  administrative achievements. This is a blatant violation of the electoral rules, he alleged in the complaint.

The PRD has printed volumes of documents detailing the achievements of the state government and been circulating them across the state. Chennithala said the short notices, printed by the various government departments, are being circulated among the masses by the Left Front candidates.

He said that in addition to this, ministers are widely using their social media accounts to spread misinformation on the achievements of the government. He cited Finance Minister Thomas Isaac’ Facebook posts on various schemes implemented using KIIFB funding as a classic example of spreading government achievements as part of influencing voters.

‘Blatant poll code violation’

Ramesh Chennithala called upon the CEO to immediately intervene in “the blatant violation of electoral rules by spreading the achievements of the government by the ministers and other officials”

