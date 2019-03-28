‘EC should take action against Modi’

ALAPPUZHA: KPCC president Mullappally Ramachandran has asked the Election Commission of India (ECI) to examine the declaration of Prime Minister Narendra Modi that India successfully test fired new space missiles. “It is aimed at the general election and is a violation of the model code of conduct. So, the EC should take action against the declaration,” he said while speaking to reporters after inaugurating the Central election committee office of the Alappuzha Lok Sabha Constituency at Alappuzha on Wednesday.
“Tremendous achievements were made in the field of science and technology at the period of Congress rule. The Congress paved the way for the development of science and technology with the help of the scientific community,” he said.
