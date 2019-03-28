Home States Kerala

Kerala BDJS president Thushar Vellappally to contest from Thrissur

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: BDJS state president Thushar Vellappally is to contest from Thrissur Lok Sabha constituency. Paili Variyattu will be the party candidate from Wayanad. This was announced by Thushar after the party state executive meeting.

Thushar has however not resigned from the post of SNDP Yogam vice president as announced by his father and SNDP Yogam general secretary Vellappally Natesan. Thushar told mediapersons there was no demand from the SNDP Yogam leadership for his resignation. The state president of the BDJS also said he is contesting the elections with the full blessings of his father.

Thushar also said if Rahul Gandhi contests from Wayanad then there can be a change in the party candidate from that constituency. Sources in the BJP told Express that Thushar has done a hard bargaining with the central leadership of the BJP regarding him getting a Rajya Sabha seat if he fails to win the Lok Sabha seat from Thrissur. However, it is learnt the national leadership has not given any confirmation in black and white for a Rajya Sabha candidature to him.

With Thushar contesting the polls, without resigning the post of SNDP Yogam vice-president, the BJP has ensured the support of the SNDP Yogam, the powerful body of the Ezhava community. This is a major gain for the party as the NSS has already thrown its weight behind the BJP in several seats and had extended its support to the Sabarimala Ayyappa Karma Samithi which has a major RSS presence.

BJP state president PS Sreedharan Pillai told Express, “We wholeheartedly welcome the candidature of Thushar Vellappally from Thrissur and his presence will boost the prospects of the party and that of the NDA in Kerala.”

