Kerala continues to face sun’s wrath

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Mercury level crossed the 40 degree Celsius mark in the state and the temperature remained a couple of notches above normal for the second consecutive week.

As many as 46 cases of sunburn were reported from the state on Wednesday alone, besides two sun stroke cases and 54 cases of heat rashes.

At 40.2 degree Celsius, Palakkad recorded the highest temperature on the day, as per the figures provided by the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), Thiruvananthapuram. It also had the lowest humidity level at 19 per cent.

Kozhikode records 75 per cent humidity

On the temperature chart, Punalur stood second with 38.5 degree Celsius, followed by Alappuzha and Kottayam with 37 degree Celsius each. Among districts, Kozhikode recorded the highest humidity at 75 per cent, followed by Alappuzha at 71 per cent. The IMD weather bulletin warned maximum temperature would very likely be 2 to 3 degree Celsius above normal in the state on Thursday and Friday.

Thiruvananthapuram, Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Ernakulam, Idukki, Palakkad, Malappuram, Kannur and Kasargod are expected to witness above normal temperature.The Kerala State Disaster Management Authority (KSDMA) has issued its heat index-based projections for every district. KSDMA member secretary Sekhar L Kuriakose said the district-wise projections were issued for people to get a clear picture of the sizzling atmosphere prevailing in the state.