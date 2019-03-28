Home States Kerala

Kerala continues to face sun’s wrath

Mercury level crossed the 40 degree Celsius mark in the state and the temperature remained a couple of notches above normal for the second consecutive week.

Published: 28th March 2019 04:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th March 2019 04:09 AM   |  A+A-

Water being released from the Malankara Dam in Idukki on Wednesday as part of the KSEB’s effort to increase power generation owing to persisting crisis

Water being released from the Malankara Dam in Idukki on Wednesday as part of the KSEB’s effort to increase power generation owing to persisting crisis | Shiyami

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Mercury level crossed the 40 degree Celsius mark in the state and the temperature remained a couple of notches above normal for the second consecutive week.

As many as 46 cases of sunburn were reported from the state on Wednesday alone, besides two sun stroke cases and 54 cases of heat rashes.

At 40.2 degree Celsius, Palakkad recorded the highest temperature on the day, as per the figures provided by the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), Thiruvananthapuram. It also had the lowest humidity level at 19 per cent.

Kozhikode records 75 per cent humidity   

On the temperature chart, Punalur stood second with 38.5 degree Celsius, followed by Alappuzha and Kottayam with 37 degree Celsius each. Among districts, Kozhikode recorded the highest humidity at 75 per cent, followed by Alappuzha at 71 per cent. The IMD weather bulletin warned maximum temperature would very likely be 2 to 3 degree Celsius above normal in the state on Thursday and Friday.

Thiruvananthapuram, Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Ernakulam, Idukki,  Palakkad, Malappuram, Kannur and Kasargod are expected to witness above normal temperature.The Kerala State Disaster Management Authority (KSDMA) has issued its heat index-based projections for every district. KSDMA member secretary Sekhar L Kuriakose said the district-wise projections were issued for people to get a clear picture of the sizzling atmosphere prevailing in the state.    

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Kerala weather Kerala heatwave Kerala hot

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
RCB vs MI Preview: Can Virat Kohli challenge Rohit Sharma's Indians?
The residence of JD(S) leader & Karnataka Minor Irrigation Minister CS Puttaraju in Mandya. (Photo | ANI Twitter)
I-T raids at residence of Karnataka minister CS Puttaraju in Mandya
Gallery
The head of the United Nations World Food Program says many survivors of the cyclone in central Mozambique will need help for at least the next six to 12 months to get back on their feet. (Photo | AP)
Mozambique Cyclone: UN estimates survivors could need help for a year
New-blooming Gliricidia flowers are not only attracting tourists but also bees to Cubbon Park in Bangalore. (Photo | Pandarinath B, EPS)
The week in pics: Summer, elections and more
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp