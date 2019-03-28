Kerala: Unions call for a change in ‘purdah period’ for government staff

Dileep V Kumar By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: General election is just 25 days away and the campaigning has picked up pace in the state. But for more than 5 lakh government employees, this is the ‘purdah period’ in which their public discourses are regulated by the model code of conduct, Kerala Government Servants' Conduct Rules and a set of dos and don’ts issued by the Personnel and Administrative Reforms Department (PARD) and General Administration Department (GAD).

Purdah period is a term used in the British electoral system to describe the period between the time an election is announced and the date the election is held where civil servants are asked to follow certain rules in relation to government businesses. However, trade union representatives are of the opinion that it is high time the government removed such regulations.

“It is disheartening that government servants get shunted out from the world’s biggest democratic exercise. Despite the persistent demand, authorities concerned have not yet removed this ostracism,” said NK Benny of Kerala NGO Association, a pro-UDF organisation. According to him, the Association had submitted representations to the Election Commission of India, the Prime Minister and to the Chief Minister on various occasions but to no avail.

“If government servants had the right to vote, then they also must have the right to participate in election process including campaigning. If employees in the aided sector enjoy the right to participate in campaigning, then government servants should also enjoy such privilege,” said Benny.

But Kerala Secretariat Employees Association general secretary KN Ashok Kumar said right to freedom of speech and government servants’ conduct are regulated as per the Kerala Government Servants’ Conduct Rules. Since employees are part of the government machinery, such restrictions during election time has to be considered as reasonable, he said.

“The service rules state that a government servant should not be a member or have any association with any political party or any organisation that takes part in politics. Thus a government servant is bound to follow political neutrality not only in elections but in other times too,” said Ashok.

After noting several posts on social media by government employees discussing politics, PARD had issued a circular asking them to refrain from such activities as they tantamount to election propaganda.

GAD also came out with a similar circular asking employees to maintain impartiality in relation to the election. The GAD circular asked officers from organising any election meetings or be present in person during any such meeting except those who are entrusted to maintain law and order.