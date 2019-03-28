Kozhikode records 75 pc humidity   

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: On the temperature chart, Punalur stood second with 38.5 degree Celsius, followed by Alappuzha and Kottayam with 37 degree Celsius each. Among districts, Kozhikode recorded the highest humidity at 75 per cent, followed by Alappuzha at 71 per cent.

The IMD weather bulletin warned maximum temperature would very likely be 2 to 3 degree Celsius above normal in the state on Thursday and Friday. Thiruvananthapuram, Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Ernakulam, Idukki, Palakkad, Malappuram, Kannur and Kasargod are expected to witness above normal temperature.

The Kerala State Disaster Management Authority (KSDMA) has issued its heat index-based projections for every district. KSDMA member secretary Sekhar L Kuriakose said the district-wise projections were issued for people to get a clear picture of the sizzling atmosphere prevailing in the state.