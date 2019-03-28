Home States Kerala

Lok Sabha polls 2019: Kozhikode BJP candidate jailed for attacking woman devotee in Sabarimala

Prakash Babu, who is also the state president of BJP youth wing Yuva Morcha in the state, was sent to the Kottarakkara sub-jail.

Published: 28th March 2019 08:29 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th March 2019 10:44 PM

Kozhikode BJP candidate KP Prakash Babu (Facebook Photo)

By Online Desk

BJP candidate from Kozhikode Lok Sabha constituency KP Prakash Babu was on Thursday jailed for allegedly assaulting a woman devotee in  Sabarimala.

The Ranni First Class magistrate court remanded Babu in judicial custody for 14 days after rejecting his bail plea.

A lookout notice was released against Prakash Babu for attacking a woman devotee in Sabarimala on the day of 'Chithira Aatta Visesham' when the saffron party was leading protests across the state against the Supreme Court ruling permitting women of menstrual age to enter the hill shrine.

Prakash Babu was forced to surrender before the court on Thursday as the deadline to submit nomination was looming close. He was planning to submit nominations after getting bail before April 4, the last date to file papers, local media reported.

Apart from assaulting a woman devotee, the BJP leader is facing other charges under IPC in connection with the Sabarimala agitation including an attempt to create disharmony and riot and destruction of police property. 

"No government that disrespects the faith will survive. I am not afraid of remand and will fight the election from jail," he was quoted by News18 Malayalam as saying.
 

