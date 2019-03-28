Home States Kerala

No alarming situation due to heat wave, says govt

The government has decided to set up three task forces under senior officials to coordinate the activities for addressing heat wave and drinking water crisis across the state.

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: There is no alarming situation in the state due to heat wave, said the state government. The government has decided to set up three task forces under senior officials to coordinate the activities for addressing heat wave and drinking water crisis across the state.  

The decision was taken at a high-level review meeting chaired by the Chief Secretary.During the meeting convened as per the decision taken at the Cabinet meeting, the Chief Secretary reviewed the situation in different districts through video conferencing with District Collectors. Control Rooms will be set up at District Collectorates soon.

One of the three task forces will consist of the Water Resources Additional Chief Secretary and Revenue Principal Secretary.The team will be tasked with issues related to drinking water shortage in addition to supervision and coordination of control rooms.

Another team with the Forest Principal  Secretary and Head of Forest Force will look into issues related to animals entering human habitat due to water shortage.The team will formulate steps to avoid man-animal conflict and animals destroying crops.  

The third task force led by the Health Principal Secretary will give necessary directives to avoid spread of contagious diseases in the state and assess the progress of steps taken. The District Collectors have been asked to coordinate with the three task forces.Instructions have been issued to strengthen monitoring in districts and avoid drinking water crisis.

As of now, drinking water is distributed through tanker lorries in 122 local bodies, including panchayats, municipalities and corporations. The Chief Secretary urged the Collectors to take steps to prevent rumours spreading in connection with sun stroke. Strict actions should be taken against those wasting water. Additional Chief Secretary Biswas Mehta, Revenue Principal Secretary V Venu, Urban Affairs Director R Girija and SLG Urban Secretary In Charge Mithra T attended the meeting.    

Heat data

Cases of sun stroke-related issues - 284
Maximum number of cases - Pathanamthitta (41)
Deaths confirmed due to sun stroke - 1

