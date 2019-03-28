Home States Kerala

Nominations to be submitted from today

The national and state parties will need only one nominee while candidates of unapproved political parties and independent candidates will need 10 nominees.

Published: 28th March 2019 02:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th March 2019 04:20 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The submission of nomination by the candidates for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections will begin on Thursday. The nominations can be submitted on working days from 11 am to 3 pm till April 4. The presiding officers will accept the nomination papers. In the absence of returning officers, the nominations can be filed with Specified ARO sub collector A Inbasekar in T’Puram constituency. In Attingal, specified ARO and revenue recovery deputy collector Monsi P Alexander will accept the nominations.

The national and state parties will need only one nominee while candidates of unapproved political parties and independent candidates will need 10 nominees.

Including the candidate, only five people can enter the office of the presiding officer. Only three vehicles can accompany the candidate to the civil station building where the office of the presiding officer is located. To ensure this, the police force will be deployed under the leadership of Cantonment Assistant Commissioner A Pradeep Kumar.

A candidate can submit a maximum of four sets of nomination papers. An affidavit in form 26 should be submitted along with the nomination papers. The assets of the candidate, all modes of income, details of the loan and pending payments in case of government bodies should be listed in this.

If there are any criminal cases against the candidate, all details regarding the case, including the FIR, should be mentioned in form 26.

A candidate needs to deposit Rs 25,000 along with the nomination. In case of Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes, the amount is Rs 12,500.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
RCB vs MI Preview: Can Virat Kohli challenge Rohit Sharma's Indians?
The residence of JD(S) leader & Karnataka Minor Irrigation Minister CS Puttaraju in Mandya. (Photo | ANI Twitter)
I-T raids at residence of Karnataka minister CS Puttaraju in Mandya
Gallery
The head of the United Nations World Food Program says many survivors of the cyclone in central Mozambique will need help for at least the next six to 12 months to get back on their feet. (Photo | AP)
Mozambique Cyclone: UN estimates survivors could need help for a year
New-blooming Gliricidia flowers are not only attracting tourists but also bees to Cubbon Park in Bangalore. (Photo | Pandarinath B, EPS)
The week in pics: Summer, elections and more
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp