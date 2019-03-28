Nominations to be submitted from today

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The submission of nomination by the candidates for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections will begin on Thursday. The nominations can be submitted on working days from 11 am to 3 pm till April 4. The presiding officers will accept the nomination papers. In the absence of returning officers, the nominations can be filed with Specified ARO sub collector A Inbasekar in T’Puram constituency. In Attingal, specified ARO and revenue recovery deputy collector Monsi P Alexander will accept the nominations.

The national and state parties will need only one nominee while candidates of unapproved political parties and independent candidates will need 10 nominees.

Including the candidate, only five people can enter the office of the presiding officer. Only three vehicles can accompany the candidate to the civil station building where the office of the presiding officer is located. To ensure this, the police force will be deployed under the leadership of Cantonment Assistant Commissioner A Pradeep Kumar.

A candidate can submit a maximum of four sets of nomination papers. An affidavit in form 26 should be submitted along with the nomination papers. The assets of the candidate, all modes of income, details of the loan and pending payments in case of government bodies should be listed in this.

If there are any criminal cases against the candidate, all details regarding the case, including the FIR, should be mentioned in form 26.

A candidate needs to deposit Rs 25,000 along with the nomination. In case of Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes, the amount is Rs 12,500.