Plaint against teacher for insulting NDA candidate

By Express News Service

MALAPPURAM: The BJP on Wednesday filed a police complaint against an assistant professor of Thunchath Ezhuthachan Malayalam University here for allegedly insulting V T Rema, the NDA candidate for the Ponnani LS constituency.

A statement issued by the BJP Ponnani Mandalam committee said assistant professor Muhammed Rafi misbehaved with Rema who had arrived at the university to seek votes from teachers and students.

The statement alleged Rafi shouted at Rema and demanded she leave his office as she was a ‘fundamentalist’. The complaint was filed at the Tirur police station, the statement said.

However, the police said no written complaint in connection with the incident had been received in the station so far.

Responding to the incident, Rema said it was sorrowful a teacher responsible for teaching cultural values to others had indulged in ‘uncultured behaviour.’