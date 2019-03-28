Home States Kerala

Roll back airfare hike to Gulf region: Pinarayi Vijayan to Suresh Prabhu

During April-May, schools in Kerala have summer vacation and a lot of non-resident Keralites come to the state and return to the Gulf region.

Published: 28th March 2019 10:13 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th March 2019 10:13 PM   |  A+A-

Pinarayi Vijayan

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan (File | A Sanesh/EPS)

By PTI

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan Thursday asked Union Civil Aviation Minister Suresh Prabhu to roll back the steep hike in airfares from the state to West Asia.

The fares should be brought back to the level it prevailed in February this year, Vijayan said in a letter to Prabhu.

During April-May, schools in Kerala have summer vacation and a lot of non-resident Keralites come to the state and return to the Gulf region.

Therefore, there is additional demand for flight tickets and the airlines were cashing in on this demand despite the director general of civil aviation advising them not to raise fares, he said.

ALSO READ: Your dream holiday may cost the earth

Not paying heed to this, the airlines have hiked the one- way fares from Thiruvananthapuram, Kochi and Kozhikode airports to various destinations in the Gulf sector by 200 to 400 per cent, he said Besides, there was no availability of seats in the economy class, he said.

The grounding of a few Boeing 737 Max 8 aircraft following safety precautions should not be the reason for raising the airfares, he further said.

Most of the non-resident Keralites earn a meagre salary and the 'unjustified' steep hike in airfares would affect them badly, he added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Kerala Pinarayi Vijayan Suresh Prabhu

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Q&A with Prabhu Chawla
सच्ची बात-13 | Can Mahagathbandhan prove to be Modi's undoing?
Vijay Sethupathi as 'Super Deluxe Shilpa' (Photo | Twitter)
Viewers' verdict | Chennai reacts to Vijay Sethupathi's 'Super Deluxe'
Gallery
Three rare Sumatran tiger cubs ventured into public view for the first time on 29 March 2019 in what Sydney zookeepers called a 'wonderful success' for the future of the critically endangered species. (Photos | AP)
These three rare Sumatran tiger cubs will melt your heart with their cuteness
An explosives-laden vehicle detonated outside a busy restaurant in Somalia's capital, killing at least 15 people, Somali police said. (Photo | AP)
Al-Shabab bomb blast in Somalian capital kills 15 people
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp